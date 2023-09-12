The Latino Leaders Coalition of the Bay Area, a newly formed group made up of San Mateo County education officials, announced its inaugural speaker series meant to highlight Latino issues and voices during Hispanic Heritage Month.
“I think it’s very empowering and impactful for our students to know we have immigrant families making changes not only in our county, not only in our state, but our entire nation,” said Jennifer Blanco, a San Bruno Park School District trustee and founding member of the coalition.
Starting Sept. 15, the coalition will be kicking off its Latino Heritage Month Speaker Series with a conversation and question and answer session with Sylvia Mendez, a civil rights activist whose family helped desegregate schools in the state.
The idea to form the coalition and begin the speaker series was initially inspired by a dinner with Mendez, Blanco said. Her story, Blanco said, is one not enough people know about and Blanco only discovered in 2016.
When Mendez was only 8 years old, her parents led the charge to desegregate schools in the state after she and her brother were denied enrollment at a white school and were told to enroll in a school for Mexicans. The family sued the Southern California school district and won, forcing districts to end the practice of forcing Latino students into separate schools under the justification that the students were behind in English.
The intimate dinner with Mendez occurred in March and the coalition began meeting by late May, Blanco said. Coalition members are Blanco, trustees Ligia Andrade Zúñiga and Greg Land and Superintendent Randall Booker from the San Mateo Union High School District, Trustee Cecilia Márquez and Superintendent John Baker from the Redwood City School District, Superintendent Diego Ochoa from the San Mateo-Foster City School District, Trustee Mina Richardson from the South San Francisco Unified School District, Trustee Lizet Cortes with the Cabrillo Unified School District, and county Board of Education trustees Hector Camacho and Hugo Torres.
The group of 11 recognized a need to advocate for the county’s Latino residents and to “educate, engage and empower our students and families,” according to a Monday press release.
The goal is also to highlight the contributions of Latinos and their culture, Blanco said. The kickoff aligns with the beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
“We just wanted to provide and honor our culture, honor our heritage because Latino heritage is American heritage,” Blanco said. “We didn’t want to wait because I think our kids have already been waiting enough for this information.”
Following the discussion with Mendez Sept. 15 at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center will be a second at the same site with Dr. Richard A. Carranza, executive officer of IXL Inc., a technology-based education improvement company, and Sarahi Espinoza Salamanca, founder and CEO of DREAMers Roadmap, a free app designed to help connect undocumented students with scholarship opportunities, on Sept. 22.
On Oct. 6, Sequoia High School will host Dr. Curtis Acosta, founder and executive director of Acosta Educational Partnership and an assistant professor at the University of Arizona, and former state Sen. José Medina. Both have played integral roles in getting ethnic studies into schools — Medina was the author of Assembly Bill 101 making ethnic studies a high school graduation requirement and Acosta Educational Partnership provides professional development and consulting around ethnic studies programming.
The final speaker event will be held at the Bayside Performing Arts Center Oct. 13 and will feature John Ulloa, a history and cultural anthropology professor at Skyline College, and a student panel with representatives from Daly City to La Honda and Pescadero.
Each speaker event will begin at 5:45 p.m. and will feature free food and entertainment thanks in part to sponsorships from the Silicon Valley Community Foundation and the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Blanco said.
Additional projects are also in the works, Blanco said, adding that she expects the group will grow over time and noting future members won’t need to be elected officials.
“We have just begun and it’s beautiful,” Blanco said. “It’s going to be a true representation of the contributions of Latinos here in our county, in our state and in our country.”
Search for the Latino Leadership Coalition of the Bay Area on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more information.
