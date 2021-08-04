Benjamin Stock and Denise Bazzano of Burke, Williams & Sorensen, LLP, have been selected as Foster City’s new city attorney and assistant city attorney, respectively. The City Council approved an agreement for their services at its regularly scheduled City Council meeting of Monday, Aug. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
Stock serves as the city attorney for the city of Benicia and town attorney for the towns of Tiburon and Ross. He is also the general counsel for Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority, Sanitary District Number 5, Sausalito-Marin City Sanitary District, and the Vallejo Flood and Wastewater District.
Bazzano currently serves as assistant city attorney for the cities of Calistoga and Pacifica and the assistant town attorney for the town of Moraga.
