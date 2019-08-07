A new high school could soon be opening in San Mateo County, as charter organization KIPP is seeking to establish a campus in the Sequoia Union High School District.
During a meeting Wednesday, Aug. 8, the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees will consider the charter application for KIPP Peninsula High School to open in 2020.
Joel Portillo, founder of the proposed charter, said his desire to establish the facility was largely inspired by the requests of families attending local KIPP elementary schools to have a high school in San Mateo County where students can continue their education.
“The parents have been asking us about continuity with KIPP options because their kids are now going into eighth-grade,” said Portillo, who will present his vision for the new school to the board.
KIPP, an acronym for Knowledge Is Power Program, is the nation’s largest charter organization. While enrollment is open to all students, KIPP is widely recognized for serving students from low-income communities.
No decision will be made at the meeting, but Portillo and advocates will make their case for the school during a public hearing. A forthcoming decision is expected later this month. District spokeswoman Ana Marie Pulido said trustees will review the charter process, legal parameters and obligations at the upcoming meeting.
For her part, school board President Georgia Jack said she is going into the discussion with a willingness to hear from members of the school community.
“I have an open mind to the information that we will be receiving,” she said.
Portillo said many of the specifics of the potential charter — including curriculum and facility location — is contingent on the school’s approval. So no campus site or supplementary classroom programming has been identified.
He balanced that perspective though by noting many of the courses offered outside of the core, college preparatory programs will likely be influenced by the requests of the school community.
“We would love to work with families and the community to hear them out and find out what they want,” said Portillo, who suggested even detailed elements of the school such as its eventual name will be determined by students.
While some elements of the school are still up in the air, the charter application suggested students from the two local elementary schools would establish a high school with about 650 students. Portillo said the school would grow gradually, starting with a freshman class and adding subsequent classes each year until full enrollment is reached.
KIPP operates two local elementary schools in Redwood City and East Palo Alto, and while the organization has no high schools on the Peninsula, such facilities exist in San Francisco, San Jose and the East Bay.
The high school district meanwhile has four charters — Everest Public High School in Redwood City, East Palo Alto Academy, Summit Preparatory Charter High School in Redwood City and Oxford Day Academy in East Palo Alto.
Oxford Day Academy, the most recent charter to enter the district, faced stiff opposition from the school board when proposing to launch in 2016. Trustees initially voted 3-2 to support a recommendation from the administration to reject the proposal.
In defense of their decision, district officials maintained concerns around the innovative school model proposed by the charter founders. Ultimately, the decision was appealed to the county Board of Education, where the charter was approved, clearing the path for the school to open in 2017.
State education law is written in favor of charter applications, so districts opposing such schools often face a high threshold in justifying their decision to deny the proposals.
Noting the upcoming meeting is not expected to include a decision, Jack said she looks forward to knowing more about the school’s model and vision.
“It’s really just about input and understanding,” she said.
