The Board of Directors of the San Mateo County Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District confirmed the appointment of Len Materman as its new CEO.
Materman has served in various governmental and non-profit capacities over the past 30 years, most recently as the executive director of the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority, a regional government agency leading efforts to protect and enhance the flood plain in southern San Mateo County and northern Santa Clara County. The SFCJPA recently completed a significant flood and sea level rise mitigation project along San Francisquito Creek from the Bay to Highway 101, according to the county.
Before joining the SFCJPA, Materman held positions at Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley. The Flood and Sea Level Rise Resiliency District was formed to address sea level rise, flooding, coastal erosion and regional stormwater detention. The district will work across jurisdictional lines, build staff expertise, and position San Mateo County to compete for state and federal funds and work with the private sector and other key stakeholders. The district was authorized under Assembly Bill 825 by Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, and launched Jan. 1.
