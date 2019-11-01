After a harsh critique spurred redesigned plans, Burlingame officials softened their stance on the new look of a mixed-use development offering commercial space and housing at a former historic site downtown.
The Burlingame Planning Commission admired the refined plans for 1214 Donnelly Ave., where nearly 5,000 square feet of commercial or retail space on the ground floor is proposed with 14 residential units spread across the top two stories.
The laudatory comments mark a shift in direction for commissioners who previously offered stern criticism of the redevelopment targeting the former site of the house built by G.W. Gates, the city’s first stationmaster.
“In general, I think it is much improved,” said Commissioner Will Loftis, according to video of the meeting.
Loftis was initially critical of a design, claiming that the architectural style was trying too hard, and that he struggled to imagine the building working in the context of downtown Burlingame.
The most recent plans removed many of the features previously considered objectionable by commissioners, resulting in a cleaner and simpler look which drew compliments from officials.
“I like the way it sits generally, I think it has quieted down,” said Commissioner Richard Terrones.
Commissioner Michael Gaul agreed as well.
“I think the project has come a long ways,” he said.
Architect Gary Gee said plans were simplified from earlier iterations to remove accents inspired by the Southwest, to focus more on a Spanish-style which he considered more handsome and polished.
While officials largely agreed, some suggested more work is needed to further improve the designs. While certain commissioners were concerned with the large, untreated falls facing neighboring properties, others wanted recognition of the site’s history.
Previously the land was occupied by the home constructed in 1900 by Gates, until it was demolished earlier last year, following a 2013 four-alarm fire. Gates, also the city’s third postmaster, commissioned to construct the building on Burlingame Avenue around 1900.
He then had the house moved to final current location on Donnelly Avenue in 1917. It was deemed to be a historical building, eligible for listing on the local and national registers, around 2008. Officials determined demolition was suitable because the home’s historic status was due to its owner, not the structure, which would have required a higher threshold for deconstruction.
Recognizing the historic relevance, officials asked if the developer would consider allowing a mural on one of the large, blank walls acknowledging the Gates house. While no commitment was made, Gee said more discussions would be held with the Burlingame Historical Society in hopes of identifying an appropriate recognition.
While acknowledging more work is needed, Terrones expressed his appreciation for the new look.
“I like where this has gone,” he said.
Similarly, in other business, commissioners approved of the new look for the proposed redevelopment at 1766 El Camino Real, where the Peninsula Museum of Art is located.
Property owner and developer Mario Muzzi proposed to rebuild the site into a seven-story project with 60 residential units over four floors of office and a ground floor of retail space.
In previous discussions, officials were critical of the development which they suggested was a poor fit for its placement at a prominent site near the city’s southern border, adjacent to the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center.
Noting they felt the previous designs appeared too homogenous, officials expressed their appreciation for a new look which introduced some additional architectural complexity.
No decision was made at the meeting, but officials said they felt the look was appropriate to advance to the environmental study phase.
“I think this project is headed in the right direction, I think it has come a long way,” said Loftis.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.