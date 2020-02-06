The city of Belmont has a new Public Works director after the former one, Afshin Oskoui, was named city manager this fall.
The new director is Peter Brown, whose position will be effective Feb. 18.
Brown is a Bay Area native and he comes to Belmont with 20 years of municipal urban planning and public works experience in several California cities. He has implemented dozens of long-range planning projects, overseen the development and implementation of capital improvement programs and helped deliver multimillion dollar road and sanitary infrastructure projects in places like San Francisco, Marin County and the Central Coast. Prior to joining Belmont, Brown was the Public Works director and sanitary district manager in Corte Madera, Marin County, for the last two years. Prior to that, he spent four years focusing on multimodal transportation improvements and a Vision Zero program in the city of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department, according to the city.
