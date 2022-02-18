Burlingame’s Bayfront will get a new art installation consisting of six illuminated words placed on a hillside by artist Robert Barry, designed to be viewable by visitors to the area, including airplane passengers.
The words “becoming,” “believe,” “purpose,” “possible,” “together” and “another” will be displayed in bright colors. The words measure 10 to 20 feet in length, and were donated to the city by Woodside couple Lance Fung and John Talley.
“This is a very well-known artist,” Councilmember Michael Brownrigg said of Barry. “To be offered this opportunity is very generous.”
The council, last week, accepted the art and approved costs associated with installing the words, estimated to be $11,500. Costs to provide electricity to the words to illuminate them at night were not available, but councilmembers agreed to commit to raising the necessary funding.
The installation is planned for a hillside near the Bayside dog exercise park, below the Bayfront Park Corporation yard.
“It’s exciting to think of this work being permanently installed in Burlingame,” Fung said, who is a classically trained artist and famed art curator.
The words are part of a 27-word installation originally commissioned for a temporary installation in Atlantic City. Eight words were donated by Fung and Talley, however, city staff determined two of the words were not appropriate for the site, which is near hotels.
The nixed words were “passion” and “desire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.