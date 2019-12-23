A proposed four-story, 48-unit apartment on a three-quarter acre lot near San Mateo City Hall brought a small but spirited group of residents who questioned traffic and other development impacts Monday.
“San Mateo is starting to feel like San Francisco,” Mena Fadelli said.
She spoke at the neighborhood meeting held at City Hall that brought about a dozen residents for the proposal at 1919 O’Farrell St. near State Route 92.
Fadelli said she grew up in San Francisco and has lived in San Mateo for 52 years.
She spoke about crowded traffic residents already face.
“Drive down El Camino Real,” Fadelli said. “You’re crawling.”
Resident Tina Bliss said recent construction has brought flooding to the area. Resident Howard Friedman questioned the density of the project.
“It’s just too much for the space,” Friedman said.
Chris Nelson said he was surprised neighbors aren’t up in arms about the proposed apartments one-tenth of a mile from City Hall.
The lost open space after construction will mean everyone will walk their dogs to City Hall to use the lawn there, Nelson said.
Mayor Joe Goethals said Tuesday that he understands the concerns of residents about traffic.
“San Mateo is not the town I grew up in,” the mayor said. “When I grew up, most of the jobs were in San Francisco.”
The dot-com boom reversed that traffic pattern and now that Silicon Valley covers the region traffic patterns are in all directions, Goethals said.
“We are rich in jobs,” he added. “We have to get people to live closer to where they work.”
Lorraine Weiss, a senior contract planner for San Mateo, said city planning commissioners will meet 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in the City Council chambers for a study session to discuss the proposed development. Commissioners will be provided with the notes she took at the neighborhood meeting Monday, Weiss said.
“They definitely listen to what people say,” she added.
A traffic study would follow a formal submittal of a site plan for the O’Farrell Street property, Weiss said.
Rocky Shen of DNA Design & Architecture in Irvine, California presented the apartment proposal at the meeting. Shen said 10 percent of the units will rented at a below market rate.
