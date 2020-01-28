A neighbor testified Monday she told Richard Drocco, the 66-year-old retired San Francisco County deputy sheriff charged with assault with a deadly weapon in a Fourth of July incident, about her concerns with a 38-year-old setting off fireworks in the Redwood City neighborhood.
Kathleen Ellis said in court Monday that Rolando Montoya, 38, was aggressive and angry when she took a photo of Montoya’s home.
Ellis testified she told Drocco about the encounter along Jefferson Avenue.
“I told him everything that had been happening,” Ellis recounted.
She said in court that she walked home the long way because she didn’t want Montoya to follow her.
“I told him he was a very scary person,” Ellis said of talking with Drocco about Montoya.
Prosecutors said Drocco had a loaded .380 Ruger semi-automatic firearm when, frustrated about fireworks being set off, he approached Montoya’s home July 4, 2017.
A video played for jurors shows Drocco pointing the firearm at Montoya.
Defense attorney Rafael Trujillo has said outside of court that Drocco saw Montoya discharging bottle rockets that were a danger to residents.
Kathleen Ellis in testimony Monday said her neighbors include a couple in their 80s and that the woman had undergone open heart surgery. Ellis spoke about finding remnants of bottle rockets in the neighborhood.
She said she went to Montoya’s home with good intentions but found the encounter frightening.
“I felt very intimidated,” Ellis said. “I didn’t know what he would do.”
Fireworks had been set off in the neighborhood for months before Fourth of July, she said.
“They wouldn’t stop,” Ellis said. “They were all hours of the night.”
Ellis said she knew Drocco was a retired officer and thought he might be able to call somebody who would tell Montoya to stop.
