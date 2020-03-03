NDNU students demand answers
Photos by Zachary Clark/Daily Journal
Frustrated over a lack of communication from officials as they consider closing Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont, students held demonstrations before and after classes Monday and are planning to do the same Tuesday and Wednesday.
NDNU officials should hold off on a final decision as to the fate of the university and include the community in finding a solution to the school’s ongoing financial problems, according to the students and faculty who began demonstrating Monday.
Demonstrations occurred in front of Notre Dame de Namur University in Belmont before and after classes Monday and are set to continue at those times Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday morning, passing motorists regularly honked their horns in solidarity.
Since the Board of Trustees in October announced it was considering closing the school, students and faculty say repeated requests for information about the university’s financial condition remain unanswered, as do offers of assistance from community leaders.
“The board has repeatedly refused to engage with the NDNU community or community leaders while this situation has escalated,” said Professor Vince Fitzgerald, NDNU Faculty Union president, in a press release. “Our students have staked their futures and our faculty have given their working lives to this institution and have a right to be heard before any final decision is made.”
The final decision is ultimately up to the Corporate Board, an East Coast-based group of Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, according to the release. Students are hoping the protests will get that board’s attention.
“We feel as if the board has given up on us and the communication between us and the sisters is not able to happen anymore so we’re here to get their attention,” said junior Cassidy Perez, adding that the members of the corporate board have never set foot on the Belmont campus. “We love our school and we want it to stay open because this is our future and our education.”
Students have been told the decision about whether the school will close will be announced March 18, but no assurances have been made. They also say a decision has already been made, but officials aren’t yet saying what it is because they’ve signed non-disclosure agreements.
“The lack of communication is the biggest problem. We’ve asked to schedule meetings with administrators and they’ve refused to speak with us,” Perez said. “We just want an answer about whether our school will close. The sooner we can figure this out, the sooner people can plan.”
Perez said transferring will be difficult for NDNU students as many course credits won’t be accepted at other universities, including those for required freshmen courses on the history of the university. And if closure happens immediately, transfer deadlines for other universities are fast approaching if they haven’t already passed.
“It’s really hard to make sure everything I’ve already done will transfer and I know a lot of people are in that boat too,” said junior Diamond Hollis.
During her time at NDNU, Hollis has made connections with many freshmen who she met while leading tours of the school when they were prospective students.
“What hit my heart the most and why I’m out here [protesting] is because some of them have came up to me and asked me if I knew before that orientation what the school’s state was and why wouldn’t I say anything. But the thing is we didn’t know,” she said. “It was really hard to be that person promoting the school when you don’t know what the school is doing behind your back.”
Freshman Tarrese Williams found out about the school’s financial state four months after enrolling.
“We put a lot of money into this school. Me and my family took out loans,” she said. “To think it might close in the fall and I came here for nothing — it’s frustrating.”
Many students say the school is still actively recruiting even as it contemplates closure.
If the school does close, students feel they should be provided guidance about how to proceed, but none has been offered. They’re also distressed at the thought of having earned their degree from a university that may not exist when they enter the job market.
“I’m concerned about the negative connotations that might come with where I tell people where I graduated,” said senior Javon Young. “A lot of students are concerned when they go out there and look for jobs and interview they’ll ask ‘where’d you graduate.’ This closeout will be the first thing that comes to thought when you say ‘I graduated from NDNU,’ the school that just closed down.”
NDNU’s financial problems have led to course reductions in performing arts and other departments as well as layoffs in recent years. The school is the third oldest educational institution in the state and the first to offer the baccalaureate degree to women.
