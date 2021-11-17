Notre Dame de Namur University and the San Mateo County Community College District are jointly announcing a new path for students to complete a bachelor’s degree in business administration at NDNU.
Starting in January 2022, classes will be offered on the Cañada College campus but available to students at all three of the district’s colleges — Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College. NDNU will be providing generous financial aid and endowed scholarships for students in this program, according to NDNU officials.
“This is an exciting partnership that will help students take the next step in their career,” NDNU President Beth Martin said in a press release. “This program is designed to be flexible and affordable — with classes offered in the evenings and generous scholarships available for qualified students. This partnership increases NDNU’s ability to serve our local community members.”
SMCCCD Chancellor Michael Claire added his support for the program: “This partnership will help SMCCCD meet the educational needs of students in our community. Having an affordable, four-year university option for bachelor’s degree completion allows students to pursue their higher education goals without financial barriers and while balancing their family obligations. We continue to meet our students where they are.”
Visit ndnu.edu/sbm/degree-completion or email smccd@ndnu.edu for more information on the program
