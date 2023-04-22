You’ll have to wait until the summer months for superblooms of poppies, blue and sky lupins, California suncups, western blue-eyed grass and tidy tip wildflowers in local open space, but clusters of the cheerful blossoms can be spotted right now.
Ryan McCauley, MidPeninsula Regional Open Space Public Affairs specialist, said large fields of superblooms don’t happen in the county as often because of its hilly terrain and the unique biodiversity but offers a different way to appreciate nature.
“In our region, we are in a biodiversity hot spot,” McCauley said. “Instead of superblooms, we have a big treasure hunt more than large open fields of flowers.”
Wildflowers haven’t bloomed in large quantities in the region, mostly due to its foggy nature and stints of cold weather, which doesn’t encourage flowers to bloom, he said.
“Normally, the wildflowers bloom in March and April,” McCauley said. “An alchemy of factors need to work in concert to create those breathtaking superblooms and that isn’t happening here. But as the weather starts to heat up in late May, June and July, that is when they will begin to bloom even more.”
Hikers and sightseers who are looking for blooms can head to Windy Hill Preserve in Portola Valley, a good spot to see various flowers. Skyline Ridge in La Honda has a good amount of parking and is a unique place for sightseeing. Monte Bello Open Space Preserve in Palo Alto and Los Trancos Open Space Preserve in Los Altos are notable, local and offer a variety of pretty wildflower blooms, he said.
Purisima Creek Redwoods Preserve in Half Moon Bay and Edgewood Park in Redwood City are two nature reserves in the county that offer great opportunities for flower viewing, sightseeing and enjoyable hiking, McCauley added.
McCauley encouraged residents to explore the region’s nature; however he stressed the importance of educating the public on trail etiquette.
“Stay on established trails, don’t lay in the flowers or pick them because it has a ripple effect on wildlife,” McCauley said. “These blooms feed hummingbirds, butterflies and bees and when these flowers are trampled it has a ripple effect.”
Also, try visiting during the weekdays not on busy weekends, he added.
Before visiting, McCauley suggests the visiting the MidPeninsula Regional Open Space District website for details on trail etiquette. The district is a public agency that manages more than 70,000 acres of public land that reaches north as far as Pacifica, south as far as Santa Cruz Mountains and reaches west into the Bay’s wetlands, according to its website.
The harsh winter storms did more damage than delay some flower blooms. He said the MidPen staff has removed more than 1,000 damaged trees in its jurisdiction and cleared more than 100 clogged culverts, he added.
“Our reserves are in much more forested areas and are less maintained and amenity based so they were hit fairly hard,” McCauley said. “Some trails are closed and our crews are out there cleaning up and making sure they are safe and accessible for the public, before they reopen. We are at the mercy of Mother Nature.”
Visit openspace.org for more information regarding trail closures and trail etiquette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.