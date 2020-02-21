George Noory, host of the late night radio talk show Coast to Coast that includes UFO reports, crop circle updates and conspiracy theories, will appear Friday, Feb. 21, in South San Francisco as part of a convention about UFOs.
“Friday Night with Noory” will be held at the Holiday Inn in South Francisco where the four-day UFO CON 2020 takes place.
He will meet people in the Atrium Lobby by the fireplace and hold the “Liar, Liar” game show in the Peninsula Ballroom, according to the convention schedule.
Noory, a native of Detroit, is scheduled to appear from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Full conference pass tickets cost $145 and single day passes are $50 until Tuesday.
Coast To Coast AM airs on more than 600 stations in North America. The show is broadcast on KGO radio in San Francisco from 1 to 5 a.m.
Dave Scott, host of Spaced Out Radio in Canada, is listed as the first speaker Thursday and will talk about “The Experience” and how it changes who you are, according to the event program.
Scott has had encounters in the paranormal, supernatural UFO and alien world, according to the program.
Other speakers during the convention include Tolec, who the program says was given that name by his contacts with the Andromeda Council — “an intergalactic, interstellar and interdimensional governance and development body of aligned, benevolent star systems” for worlds in the Milky Way and Andromeda galaxies.
In early September 2010, Tolec learned that he’s a representative of the Andromeda Council, the convention program states.
Tolec learned his first contact as an adult was in 1993 with an Andromeda Council gentleman who undertook time travel with Tolec to 1840s rural Kentucky or West Virginia.
Steve Colbern, another speaker, does instrument scans for evidence of alien implants and signs of recent alien contact.
Lleyn Moss will talk about the loneliness of being an inter-planetary soul and her life with the mantid beings.
Twenty-two speakers are scheduled for the event.
The Holiday Inn is located at 275 S. Airport Blvd.
Go to ufocon2020.com for more information.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
