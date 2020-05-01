In light of the global pandemic, Music@Menlo announced it has made the difficult decision to cancel its 2020 festival, Haydn Connections, to the summer of 2021.
In a note to supporters, artistic directors David Finckel and Wu Han, along with executive director Edward P. Sweeney, said it was heartbreaking but the health and safety of the community is of paramount importance.
Those wanting to contribute to Music@Menlo’s Artist Support Fund can call Music@Menlo Development Director Lee Ramsey at (650) 330-2133, or email lee@musicatmenlo.org
