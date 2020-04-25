Museums, once a staple of leisurely activity, are now facing uncertainty as shelter-in-place orders keep potential attendees at home.
Uncertainty and empty spaces once filled with visitors is the common denominator for three key San Mateo County museums — CuriOdyssey, the Peninsula Museum of Art and the San Mateo County History Museum.
At the history museum in downtown Redwood City, concerns largely center on how future visits to museums will look.
“There has to be a thought about what museums will look like in the future, and about letting people in. How long will it take before people feel comfortable, for people to visit museums again. Even after we open up, we don’t know if the American public will feel comfortable to come back or not,” said Mitch Postel, president of the San Mateo County Historical Association.
Postel said there is now a “huge hole” in their budget from a lack of admissions revenue and, while they have maintained staff, part-time employees lack the hours for consistent work.
“It’s hard not knowing when we could reopen. If we had a crystal ball and could see things would be opening up in say September, we’d be planning for that. We just don’t know and it’s hard to organize a strategy,” said Postel.
As for concerns for the survival of the county institution, Postel said he and staff will continue to preserve their collections.
“To say we’ll go away forever, that won’t happen. We’ll continue to take care of our collections and take care of historical properties we have. We tell the story of the Peninsula and won’t ever get away from that mission,” said Postel.
CuriOdyssey, at Coyote Point Recreation Area, is experiencing similar struggles. It has had to reduce staff by more than 75%, mostly maintaining employment for animal caretakers.
“The crisis has had it’s financial implications. We’ve made staff reductions which was hard to do. We’re looking to open when we can but for now we’ve applied for the CARES act and the San Mateo Strong fund,” said Rachel Meyer, CuriOdyssey executive director.
The CARES act is a federal relief package aimed to aid a variety of groups including small businesses, corporations and education and health sectors. The San Mateo County Strong Fund is a local initiative with the goal of providing relief to small businesses, residents and nonprofits.
The science museum and zoo staff share similar concerns with Postel that the tradition of visiting museums as a leisurely activity may be a slow-growing interest for the public to maintain. CuriOdyssey has animals in an outdoor area, with a variety of hands-on science-based exhibits inside.
“There won’t be an appetite for hands-on activities for a while. We may have to reduce the amount of kids in our program. The parks are closed right now and they will go hand in hand with our centers. We may have to do distance learning to still provide an exceptional experience,” said Meyer.
COVID-related issues can be added to an established list of hurdles being faced by the Peninsula Museum of Art. Plans for redevelopment were pushing the collective out of their space in Burlingame before the virus had spread through the region. Now, the museum is scrambling to figure out how to make rent payments with a majority of their revenue sources cut off.
“The museum operating budget depends largely on donations from community supporters, visitors, tours, event fees and gift shop sales. Many of the studio artists teach in their studios, and of course there are no visitors to buy artwork. Hard to pay the rent without income,” said Ruth Waters, the founder and executive director of the Peninsula Museum of Art.
Waters says accessing grants is difficult due to many being reserved for payroll assistance. The museum is run and organized by volunteer efforts and does not have a payroll. Loans are also an issue due to concerns over repayment. Despite these concerns, Waters feels strongly the museum will survive.
“Of course we are planning to survive — the questions are how and where,” said Waters. “Bottom line, we need to somehow survive long enough to attract donations. And find a new location. We already attract the general public, including the economically challenged, since we do not charge admission.”
A donation has not been made to the museum since January, Waters said, and its most profitable marketing event with Silicon Valley Open Studios was canceled with no rescheduled date on the horizon.
An online presence has been used by all three museums in one way or another. Photos of working studios at the Peninsula Museum of Art have been listed as teasers for what is to come once the shelter-in-place order is lifted. The history museum has introduced a forum for county residents to submit their personal experiences dealing with COVID-19.
CuriOdyssey is providing modified experiences online for families to do together at home. Educators with the center have developed interactive activities requiring no specialized materials and the center is also offering remote panels.
Visit historysmc.org to learn more about the San Mateo County History Museum and other historic sites. Visit curiodyssey.org to learn more about activities provided by CuriOdyssey. You can also visit peninsulamuseum.org to learn more about the Peninsula Museum of Art.
