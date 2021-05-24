A man and a woman were found dead Monday morning in a South San Francisco home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.
Officers went at 10:22 a.m. to a home on the 800 block of Tennis Drive after a relative told police that immediate help was needed.
A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were the result of a domestic dispute.
Police said it appears no one other than the victims were involved.
Anyone with information about the murder-suicide can call detectives at (650) 877-8900.
