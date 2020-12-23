Police are investigating a man and woman found dead in an apartment Tuesday as a homicide/suicide, South San Francisco police said.
Officers responded to an apartment on the 1000 block of Grand Avenue about 3 p.m. after family members reported receiving a text message that led investigators to believe a homicide had occurred at the address.
Officers entered the apartment and found a dead man and woman. An investigation determined the man was the tenant in the apartment and the woman was his acquaintance and the deaths were a homicide/suicide.
There were no other people in the apartment.
Police said there is no threat to the community.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact detectives at (650) 877-8900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.