A 56-year-old Redwood City transient is facing five felony charges and one misdemeanor charge for threatening a Kaiser Hospital emergency room employee with a knife while also having a pellet gun early Friday morning, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Charged with felony attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, threats, resisting arrest and vandalism as well as misdemeanor being under the influence of drugs, Thomas Smith did not enter a plea when he appeared in court Monday and the county’s private defender program was appointed to his case, according to prosecutors.
At approximately 6:33 a.m. Oct. 11, Redwood City police officers responded within two minutes to a report of an active shooter inside the emergency room located at 1100 Veterans Blvd. The person reporting the incident said shots were heard and that a man was brandishing a knife in the hospital lobby. Officers later determined that no shots were fired, according to police previously.
According to prosecutors, Smith allegedly announced he had a knife and gun and was going to take everybody out when he walked into the hospital. Police said previously he immediately complied with officers’ commands and dropped both the large knife and pellet gun and was taken into custody without further incident.
According to a statement from Kaiser Permanente, Smith was not a member of the health care provider and was not being treated at the hospital when the incident occurred. Smith brought knives and a non-operational pellet gun into the hospital’s emergency lobby, and though he threw the knives and damaged the lobby walls with the butt of the pellet gun, did not injure anyone, according to the statement.
Kaiser Permanente reaffirmed in the statement the company’s commitment to training staff for emergent situations, and said staff reacted in accordance to that training. Support was provided to those working on Friday as well as those on other shifts to update them on the incident, according to the statement.
In custody on $1 million bail, Smith will next appear in court Oct. 23 for appearance of an attorney and entry of plea, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.