Multiple state, county and federal agencies have stationed at the San Mateo County Event Center as a one-stop-shop to help residents in need of assistance after a historic amount of rain flooded and damaged many residents’ homes in the county.
The San Mateo County Event Center will be open to the public every day 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Feb. 22. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is there to provide immediate financial support in tandem with the U.S. Small Business Administration, an independent agency of the federal government that helps by offering small businesses loans for long-term assistance. San Mateo County agencies are stationed providing social services. One of those agencies, the Human Services Agency, is there assisting residents in need of food assistance.
Additionally, the Department of Motor Vehicles, the Employment Development Department, California Department of Housing and Community Development and the California Human Services Agency is set up at the Event Center as a convenience for lost or damaged documents which might need replacing.
FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber said most of the people who came to the Event Center Thursday were looking for loans for damaged property, private roads and bridges through the U.S. Small Business Administration, an independent agency of the federal government that aids small businesses.
“We are kind of a one-stop-shop where you can come to FEMA and find that you could be eligible for rental assistance, transportation and child care,” said Suber who added that FEMA’s services are for immediate financial support.
Residents interested in using the services or finding out what is available to them can show up and register in person or, to save time, register online. From there, someone will assess their needs and direct them to the appropriate desk, she said.
“The disaster recovery centers are here to help survivors for San Mateo County and help them with resources that they might not have known about,” Suber said.
One resident in need of assistance, Emily Martinez, was displaced from her home at the Belmont Trailer Park earlier last month, she said she came to the Event Center because she was originally denied FEMA assistance but got it all situated on Thursday.
“We were flooded and we had to evacuate for two weeks and I had to pay for hotel expenses out of pocket,” Martinez said.
San Mateo County was going to put her in a hotel but she would have been separated her from her children, one of whom is autistic and couldn’t be without supervision, so she chose to go to a hotel of her choice, with which FEMA is now assisting her, she said.
Additionally, the Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County, a nonprofit that offers free legal advice, is there to help inform residents of their rights. Patricia Letona, a spokesperson for the nonprofit, said if the landlord is kicking a resident out after the disaster they have rights of which they should be aware.
“Sometimes they don’t want to repair the damage from the disaster or you are displaced and they are not assisting you, we can offer guidance for that too,” Letona said.
All of its services are done pro bono, even if legal action is needed, she added.
Additional support services are available for those affected by storm damage to help ensure the repairing process goes smoothly; for instance, the Contractor State License Board are there to confirm that contractors being hired for repairs licensed.
The Event Center also called for emotional support animals from HOPE, a nonprofit that responds to crises and disasters. Two poodles by the name of Muffin and Roxy were there present to offer emotional support.
After a resident registers with FEMA, an appointment will be made for an inspector to visit. They will have a badge and won’t ask for more personal information. She said this is important to note because some people have been duped by frauds who pretend to be FEMA inspectors.
“FEMA never asks for money at all,” Suber said. “If that happens, that’s a huge red flag and you should call the authorities immediately.”
The entire process takes about two weeks to get the grant money if done through direct deposit, a little longer if a check is mailed, she said.
The center is at the San Mateo County Event Center, west parking entrance, at 2495 S. Delaware St., San Mateo, in Cypress Hall. There are other ways to apply: Go to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362. For the latest information on California’s recovery from the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4683. You may also follow twitter.com/Cal_OES, facebook.com/CaliforniaOES, @FEMARegion9/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.
