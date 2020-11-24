The Metropolitan Transportation Commission, or MTC, has rewritten its employee work from home mandate in its 2050 Plan Bay Area final draft to include walking, biking and public transit commute options.
The 2050 Plan Bay Area original draft required 60% of employees at large companies in the Bay Area to work from home instead of commuting to meet regional greenhouse gas emission targets. The revisions still ask 60% of workers not to drive single-occupancy cars to work by 2035, but workers have more commute options instead of driving through telecommuting, public transit, biking and walking. MTC is pushing auto commuters toward more environmentally friendly options in the coming years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion.
MTC revised its original stance after pushback from state representatives, local officials and regional transportation agencies. MTC made the changes at its meeting on Friday, Nov. 20, voting to allow walking, biking and transit to count toward the 60% requirement of no workers driving.
Under the revised changes to Plan Bay Area 2050, employers are responsible for expanding their commute trip reduction programs and identifying and funding sufficient incentives to meet targets. By the year 2035, no more than 40% of each employer’s workforce would be eligible to commute by auto on an average workday, according to an MTC report. The telecommuting requirements would now only apply to businesses over 50 people instead of 25. Agriculture employers would also be exempt.
MTC staff made changes after the commission requested staff look at alternatives to just telecommuting. MTC said it spoke with the business community and government officials about concerns and issues before the revisions. MTC staff refined the existing telecommunication strategy to provide a more cafeteria-style approach to give businesses flexibility. Businesses now can have workers bike, walk or take public transit through incentives and disincentives.
Plan Bay Area 2050 is a long-range plan addressing transportation, housing, economic and environmental strategies in the Bay Area while advancing the state’s climate and equity goals. While the plan does not fund specific infrastructure projects or override local policies, it’s a shared vision highlighting transportation goals and plans for the greater Bay Area. MTC will now integrate the revised strategy into its final draft of the 2050 Bay Area Plan. It will release its final draft in December and get final approval in January.
Randy Rentschler, a Legislation and Public Affairs Director for MTC, said the Plan Bay Area 2050 isn’t trying to make people work from home. Instead, the plan focuses on reducing single-occupancy vehicles on the road to meet state greenhouse gas emission requirements. He said reducing the number of cars on the road is the best way to lower greenhouse gas emissions. He said MTC is working with businesses to explain its policies and goals clearly.
“We messaged it poorly,” Rentschler said.
MTC said the revised changes would give local businesses more flexibility, reduced effects on small businesses and expanded benefits for lower-income workers.
Commissioner Scott Haggerty thanked everyone on Friday for working together to try and find a reasonable solution between the business community and MTC.
“This is good work by everybody, and don’t ever say that MTC doesn’t listen, because we do,” Haggerty said.
Public transportation organizations like Caltrain and SamTrans were against the original 60% telecommuting requirement, as it didn’t include public transportation options. State legislators from the Bay Area also wrote and sent a letter asking MTC to find a solution with more public transit and options for people to work from an office.
Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said he was glad MTC listened to the concerns of state legislators and the business community about providing alternatives options to just working from home. He believes the changes reflect a collaborative effort and compromise from all sides and will give employers greater flexibility. Mullin said he was satisfied with the direction of the 2050 Plan Bay Area final draft.
“At this time, I think MTC is on the right track, and while I don't have any additional changes to propose at the moment, an open line of communication must be maintained to ensure that any future concerns are addressed,” Mullin said.
Commissioner Warren Slocum, also a San Mateo County Supervisor, said he was satisfied with the amendments after including the business community and perspective in the discussion.
