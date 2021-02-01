A call for diversification of the Sequoia Union High School District Administration is building, as local education officials, community members and a social justice agency joined the movement started by East Palo Alto Councilman Antonio Lopez.
Mele Latu, president of the Ravenswood Elementary School District Board of Trustees, and Maurice Goodman, trustee with the San Mateo County Community College District and a local NAACP representative, recently sent letters urging a shift in hiring practices.
That correspondence is backed by Lopez, community members, former students and current district staff who believe the district must do a better job hiring principals, administrators and a superintendent who look like the students populating the system’s schools.
“There is no reasonable explanation as to why the Sequoia Union High School District’s leadership teams are not already diversified and representative of the community your district serves,” said the letter from Goodman, chair of the county NAACP’s education committee.
The perspective aligns with the advocacy from Lopez, who started earlier this month calling on district officials to hire more administrators reflecting the Black, Latino, Asian, Pacific Islander and other students who attend local high schools.
Lopez and high school district officials have discussed forming a committee to further examine this issue, and Alan Sarver, president of the high school board, urged swift action at a meeting Wednesday, Jan. 27.
“I would like to begin going through the large amount of work we have been doing in this area and get the kind of community input that can really help us be even more effective in accomplishing the goals that we share,” said Sarver during the meeting.
Interim Superintendent Crystal Leach shared a similar perspective during the same meeting.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with Councilmember Lopez as it presents an opportunity for us to listen and for us to learn,” she said. “I’m hopeful that this will build the confidence in our community that we are committed to equity and diversity in the Sequoia Union High School District and that we are moving in the direction of what is being requested.”
Comments from community members suggested confidence is shaken in the district’s administrative hiring practices though.
“At every level of your leadership teams, from your administration to principals and vice principals, the diversity of our region is not reflected. This is not coincidence, but rather, a strategic choice to only have one perspective at the table,” said a letter signed by an assortment of current and former students dissatisfied with the administrative composition.
Mele Latu, president of the Ravenswood Elementary School District Board of Trustees and alumnus of the district, expressed the same opinion in a separate letter.
“This moment should be embraced as an opportunity to demonstrate your willingness to make your district one where every member of the community can see themselves in your leadership,” said Latu.
Adili Skillin, a special education teacher at Carlmont High School, agreed as well.
“I’m hoping to bring a larger group of diverse teachers and administrators to our district, because in doing so we create a better district that appeals to the different communities we have,” he said during the most recent board meeting.
The prodding arrives as the district is in the process of searching for a new superintendent, following the ousting of previous chief administrator Mary Streshly earlier this school year. The deadline for applications is at the end of February and trustees are planning to begin interviews in March.
For his part, Lopez said he would appreciate if trustees look to diversify their hiring when selecting the next superintendent, but he also made it clear he expects that practice to continue through the rest of the administrative ranks.
“It shouldn’t stop there,” he said, regarding the hiring of Streshly’s successor.
Looking ahead, Lopez said he is heartened to hear that district officials are interested in establishing a committee addressing the issue and looks forward to working with them. But he also committed to remaining vigilant in pressuring officials until the outcome sought by his coalition is achieved.
“We have to diversify and we have to diversify now,” he said.
