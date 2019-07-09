Mountain lion spotted in San Mateo

San Mateo police report a mountain lion was spotted walking along the sidewalk on the 400 block of 22nd Avenue between Alameda de las Pulgas and El Camino Real early Sunday morning.
A community member reported seeing on video a mountain lion walking along the sidewalk but it never acted predatory or aggressive in any way and it was seen walking east. San Mateo police officers conducted a thorough search of the area and were unable to locate the animal, according to police.
You can see the video surveillance here: https://video.nest.com/clip/99bb90641f5443a8a3a1855e19c52e4e.mp4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.