A mountain lion was spotted in the backyard of a home in San Mateo on Wednesday morning, according to police.
The Police Department shared a photo taken of the mountain lion, which was spotted behind a home in the 500 block of Bucknell Drive by a resident who saw it standing near a recently killed raccoon. The location is just west of Baywood Elementary School.
Police said when the mountain lion saw the resident, it jumped on top of a fence and ran away toward Colgate Way. Officers responded and searched the area but did not find the animal, which was described as being the size of a large dog.
People are advised to never approach a mountain lion, particularly if it is feeding or with offspring, and to avoid biking or jogging through wooded areas during dawn, dusk or at night when the animals are most active.
More tips on safety around mountain lions and other wild animals can be found online at www.keepmewild.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.