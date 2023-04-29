A rare opportunity to see Gabriel Moulin unpublished photos of North Burlingame circa 1913 and architect George Howard’s Hillsborough home and adjacent “Versailles” gardens circa 1930s will take place Tuesday, May 30, when the Burlingame Historical Society will project more than 50 images in a program titled “Moulin Sells Burlingame.”
Commissioned by Ansel M. Easton and George Howard, the photos were taken by Moulin in an effort to help the two men sell their estates. The images have been in private collections for the last 100 years.
Moulin was a prominent Bay Area photographer in the early 20th century. Known for his photos of post-earthquake San Francisco and the building of the Golden Gate and Bay bridges, he also was frequently called upon to document the homes and parties of San Francisco’s powerful elite, especially after he was named the official photographer of the Bohemian Club.
The North Burlingame photos, taken to help Easton sell his property, show select early homes already built by 1913, as well as huge swaths of undeveloped lots for sale. One rare photo shows Kohl Mansion under construction. The photos also show the electric trolley car Easton operated to transport people to his property from the Broadway train station.
The Howard photos are the only known photos showing the now demolished summer home that the architect (of the Burlingame train station and Kohl Mansion) built for himself and his family around the turn of the 20th century. Done in the Beaux-Arts-style, the home sat at the top of today’s Roehampton Road. It had a huge formal garden that Howard dubbed “Versailles,” the axis of which extended from the top of Roehampton Road to Richmond Road.
The program on Tuesday, May 30, begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Lane Room of the Burlingame Library. As always, the Burlingame Historical Society’s programs are free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.