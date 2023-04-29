A rare opportunity to see Gabriel Moulin unpublished photos of North Burlingame circa 1913 and architect George Howard’s Hillsborough home and adjacent “Versailles” gardens circa 1930s will take place Tuesday, May 30, when the Burlingame Historical Society will project more than 50 images in a program titled “Moulin Sells Burlingame.”

Commissioned by Ansel M. Easton and George Howard, the photos were taken by Moulin in an effort to help the two men sell their estates. The images have been in private collections for the last 100 years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription