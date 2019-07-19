daily journal local public safety generic logo

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Woodside Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. on Highway 84 about a half-mile west of Portola Road, according to San Mateo County sheriff’s Detective Rosemerry Blankswade.

A motorcyclist crashed into a car there and suffered very severe injuries, Blankswade said.

