The motorcyclist who died after colliding with a Toyota sedan on Highway 101 late Saturday night in Redwood City was identified as Manuel Alfonso, 54.
The crash occurred on northbound Highway 101 just south of state Highway 92 at about 11:59 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Art Montiel.
