More details around why a 66-year-old farmworker gunned down co-workers in Half Moon Bay have come to light, with the San Mateo County district attorney saying a $100 fee was the “final straw” for the shooter who reported feeling routinely mistreated.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe confirmed Friday that Chunli Zhao, a Half Moon Bay farmworker, allegedly murdered seven in a killing spree this Monday after a supervisor allegedly demanded Zhao pay a $100 fee for damaging a forklift.
“That’s consistent with what he was saying to the detectives. He didn’t make up a new story,” Wagstaffe said.
Zhao allegedly entered Terra California Garden, formerly called Mountain Mushroom Farm, where he worked in Half Moon Bay Monday, shot and killed four people. The first two were his supervisor and a co-worker Zhao claimed was actually responsible for the accident, Wagstaffe said.
A third was the wife of one of the first two victims. Wagstaffe confirmed Zhao told detectives he entered the farm’s housing quarters, found the woman and told her “I killed your husband, you should join him too,” before shooting her.
Zhao’s fourth victim was sleeping at the time he was shot and his brother was also seriously wounded but survived. Zhao then drove to a nearby farm, Concord Farms, where he worked previously and killed three more people. He was arrested Monday night at a Half Moon Bay substation and charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
Among the victims were Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach; Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; and Yetao Bing, 43, whose hometown was unknown. The charging documents identify Jose Romero Perez as the other person killed and Pedro Romero Perez as the eighth victim, who survived the shooting.
Wagstaffe said describing the $100 fine and resulting dispute as Zhao’s motive for the mass shooting would be an overstatement, noting Zhao has claimed to have been routinely mistreated at both farm sites.
“A lot of things were at work here for him,” Wagstaffe said. “If one wanted to call this the final straw, this was it for him. That would be reasonable but an awful lot more went into his thought process.”
Wagstaffe said his team is still working to verify details around the murder weapon. As part of the department’s investigation, he said his team attempts to trace the history of a weapon back all the way to its manufacturing date and to determine every hand that’s ever been on it.
Zhao has stated he purchased the firearm legally two years ago but Wagstaffe said it’s still unclear when, where or how the Chinese national acquired the semiautomatic pistol.
“We’re still running that down,” Wagstaffe said. “Like any perpetrator we take what he said with a grain of salt.”
Zhao is being held without bail and his arraignment has been postponed to Feb. 16.
