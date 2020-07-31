A Moss Beach man was arrested Tuesday for sexually assaulting a minor in his residence in Moss Beach from June to November last year, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, Nathan Todd Feix, 19, allegedly forced the minor to perform a various sexual acts by force and used a weapon during one of the incidents. The investigation is ongoing and detectives believe there are additional victims, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
