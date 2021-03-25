A Moss Beach man was arrested Tuesday for forcibly raping a child under 14 in early October after saying he would give her a ride home, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, Rosendo Hernandez Arroyo, 20, was arrested at his work without incident after an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Instead of giving her a ride home, he allegedly took her to a park in Moss Beach and raped her, then drove her home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the case or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Carryn Barker at (650) 363-4050 or email cbarker@smcgov.org.
