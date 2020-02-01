A two-story commercial and residential development — proposed for Moss Beach property located one-third of a mile from where MidPen Housing wants to build 71 units — has support from an opponent of MidPen’s plans.
Carl May backs the mixed-use at Cabrillo Highway and Virginia Avenue, which goes before San Mateo County planning commissioners at their Feb. 12 meeting.
“Our lives will not be made worse by that — and possibly better,” May said.
A total of 2,341 square feet of commercial space is proposed, along with two residential units on the second floor. Nineteen parking spaces are planned.
May was among speakers opposing MidPen’s proposed development in Moss Beach at Carlos and Sierra streets when planning commissioners met Jan. 22 in Half Moon Bay.
He said that site is the wrong place for the 71-unit development.
“There’s an urban mindset among most governments,” May said Friday. “So much of our development has been urban style.”
County planning commissioners will also consider a restaurant proposed for Middlefield Road in North Fair Oaks.
A new building would be constructed at 2635 Middlefield Road, an existing 2,540-square-foot building used as a commercial kitchen at 2655 Middlefield Road remodeled and a 19-space parking lot added.
Two existing structures along Middlefield Road will be demolished.
The San Mateo County Planning Commission meets 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, in the Board of Supervisors chambers at 400 County Center, Redwood City.
