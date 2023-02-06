Mortgage rates are beginning to trend down after hitting a 20-year high and experts believe there could be a renewed interest for prospective home buyers to return to the market this spring.

Interest rates for 30-year fixed mortgages peaked in November at 7.08%. The last time rates reached more than 7% was in April of 2002, according to Freddie Mac, a private but government sponsored corporation that packages mortgages for investors to purchase. Meanwhile, home prices have slowed for the seventh straight month, a year-over-year increase of 7.7%, down from 9.2% in November, the slowest growth increase since September 2020, according to CoreLogic, which tracks housing and mortgage data.

