Approximately 1,161 toys were collected at the Caltrain Holiday Train events the weekend of Dec. 7-8 with an additional 259 toys collected by San Mateo County Transit District employees and the SamTrans Stuff A Bus Toy Drive. This season’s holiday toy drive brought in a total of 1,420 toys, according to the transit agency.
Toys donated at stations benefit the Salvation Army's Toy & Joy Program. A $15,000 donation made to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program by the Holiday Train enabled the purchase of approximately 1,500 toys for the nonprofit organization. Since the Holiday Train’s inception in 2001, more than 60,000 toys have been distributed to Bay Area children who otherwise might not have received gifts at Christmas, according to Caltrain.
