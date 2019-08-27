Tools worth about $20,500 taken during a commercial burglary in San Carlos were recovered in a suspect vehicle within an hour of the crime Sunday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 10:41 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies from the San Carlos Police Bureau were called to Lazar Machining at 299 Old County Road in San Carlos on the report of a commercial burglary in progress. As deputies arrived, they saw a front window was smashed and saw someone get into a nearby vehicle and drive away to avoid capture. The suspect, later described as black, 6 feet, 170 pounds, bald, wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants and white shoes, was followed onto southbound Highway 101. About 40 minutes later, a deputy spotted the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied in front of the Good Nite Inn in Redwood City. The suspect was not located, but it was determined that the car was stolen from Burlingame Aug. 22. The tools were recovered and returned to the victim. The car will be processed for evidence and returned to its owner, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
