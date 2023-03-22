Nearly 65,000 PG&E customers around the Bay Area remained without power Wednesday afternoon after a storm this week brought rain and high winds to the region, according to the utility.
That number is down by about 10,000 customers from numbers released from the utility at 1 p.m.
The majority of the outages were in the East Bay, where 34,653 customers were without power as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. There were also more than 21,600 customers affected along the Peninsula, more than 4,300 in San Francisco, nearly 3,600 in the South Bay and 750 in the North Bay, PG&E officials said.
The storm that arrived in the Bay Area on Tuesday initially left more than 100,000 PG&E customers without power as winds exceeding 50 mph blew through the region.
There is no estimate yet for when all customers will have their power restored. PG&E officials said Wednesday they have more than 5,700 people responding to the outages and 20-plus helicopters doing damage assessments around the utility’s coverage area.
Since a string of winter storms hit the region in late December, PG&E says crews have replaced 847 miles of wire, 4,940 power poles and have removed 13,263 trees that damaged the utility’s infrastructure.
