More than 50 trees and 62 power structures fell or were damaged and 42,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers were still without power midday Wednesday from high winds that swept through the Bay on Tuesday.

In Redwood City, 16 trees reportedly fell, the most of any one city in the county. One tree hit a truck on Woodside Road, however, no injuries were reported. The tally of trees downed by high winds in other cities included: nine in San Mateo, three in Foster City, five in South San Francisco, four in Millbrae, seven in San Bruno and six in Burlingame; including two large redwood trees that fell at Burlingame High School. More than 10 additional trees fell along the coastside and unincorporated county areas, according to the fire dispatch website.

