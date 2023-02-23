More than 50 trees and 62 power structures fell or were damaged and 42,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers were still without power midday Wednesday from high winds that swept through the Bay on Tuesday.
In Redwood City, 16 trees reportedly fell, the most of any one city in the county. One tree hit a truck on Woodside Road, however, no injuries were reported. The tally of trees downed by high winds in other cities included: nine in San Mateo, three in Foster City, five in South San Francisco, four in Millbrae, seven in San Bruno and six in Burlingame; including two large redwood trees that fell at Burlingame High School. More than 10 additional trees fell along the coastside and unincorporated county areas, according to the fire dispatch website.
Kalen Glenn, certified arborist for Arborwell by Savatree, previously said it’s likely trees will continue to fall if the county continues to experience large windy storms.
“The extended drought has really weakened the root systems. When the soil is dry and compacted from the drought, then the root systems become stressed and can die back,” Glenn previously said. “Subsequently, the added moisture and weak root systems leave trees to be more susceptible to parasitic fungus and can cause further damage or rotting to the root system.”
High winds exceeding 60 mph caused trees and limbs to fall across the Bay Area, striking power equipment and disrupting service to thousands of PG&E customers, according to statements by PG&E in a press release Wednesday.
More than 112,400 customers, 52,106 on the Peninsula, lost power Tuesday night. By Wednesday, 32,767 of PG&E’s Peninsula customers and 42,674 in the Bay Area remained without power. The electric company said in a press release it is working around the clock to restore power to customers after the heavy winds caused widespread damage to the electric system.
As a result from the dozens of fallen trees, over 60 power lines fell or suffered some type of damage. Redwood City saw the most damage with 16 poles damaged and three pole fires. San Bruno had eight damaged poles or wires and two additional pole fires. Belmont had one pole fire. Burlingame had five damaged poles or wires and one additional pole fire. South San Francisco saw 10 poles damaged, San Carlos seven, San Mateo seven, Millbrae one and over a dozen damaged or downed poles occurred around the coastside and unincorporated county areas. One pole was damaged on Cañada Road near the Filoli Estate, according to the fire dispatch website.
Upcoming stormy weather this week may also cause additional power outages. PG&E urges its customers to be safe and prepared by using flashlights, charging your electronic devices when possible and, if residents see a downed power line, to call 911 and stay away from them, according to the release.
High gusting winds subdued on Wednesday and the National Weather Service’s high wind advisory expired the same day but the NWS Meteorologist previously said the county will still experience windy conditions as a storm brewing over Washington state grows wider and will likely roll through the Bay Area by Thursday.
The NWS issued a frost advisory, which will be in effect until Thursday morning. Overnight temperatures are expected to reach the low 30s, with possible chances for snow in the altitudes above 2,500 feet. There will be chances for rain on Thursday and Friday and some lingering chances on early Saturday morning, NWS meteorologist Brayden Murdock said Tuesday, noting it’s still too early to issue a warning.
“Keep staying weather aware. If you lose power, make sure you have a back up way to check for updates,” Murdock said Tuesday. “This pressure system … is becoming wider and wider. It is a little rare for us.”
Customers can visit pge.com for the Electric Outage map.
