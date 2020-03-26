More and more grocery stores are offering designated shopping hours for seniors and other vulnerable populations as well as implementing new measures to help stem the spread of coronavirus.
Starting this week, Draeger’s Market is only open to seniors aged 65 and up, shoppers with pre-existing conditions and pregnant women on Mondays and Thursdays between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Also starting this week, Trader Joe’s between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. daily will maintain a separate line outside the front door for senior customers so they can enter the store first.
Starting Tuesday, Lunardi’s implemented shopping times for seniors and those with disabilities between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursday. The 5% senior discount will be offered on those days.
Delucchi’s Market in Redwood City is allowing seniors to call and reserve whatever items they need.
Sigona’s Farmers Market in Redwood City is also allowing seniors to call in orders and pick them up.
After implementing senior hours last week, Safeway and Alberton’s stores will be outfitted with Plexiglass sneeze guards between customers and cashiers at more than 2,200 stores in the country, the chain announced Monday. The stores are also implementing social distancing rules in an attempt to keep customers within at least 6 feet of each other while shopping and waiting in line.
Safeway’s senior shopping hours are every Tuesday and Thursday from store opening to 9 a.m.
At Costco, seniors and those with disabilities can shop on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Last week, Whole Foods, Target, Dehoff’s Key Market in Redwood City, New Leaf Community Markets in Half Moon Bay all announced senior shopping hours.
