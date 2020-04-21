SamTrans will again reduce service starting April 26 — this time to levels typically seen on weekends as ridership remains historically low amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
Riders and bus operators will also be required to wear face coverings onboard to comply with the San Mateo County Public Health Order issued Friday.
Service reductions will be on almost all of the 29 routes that remain up and running — under normal circumstances the agency offers 69 routes — as ridership is 65% to 70% lower than usual, according to the bus agency.
“The adjustments will preserve the operation of service levels that allow residents to conduct essential travel,” the agency said in a statement.
To maintain social distancing, SamTrans will be monitoring ridership levels route-by-route, and will make adjustments as needed, the statement adds.
Most routes will operate on their Saturday schedules during weekdays, though some will remain unchanged and some will be suspended this weekend. Routes 270, 397 and 398 will operate as normal as they have not seen significant ridership decreases while routes 118, 274, 275 and 276 will no longer be serviced moving forward because they have seen large dips in ridership, according to the statement.
Route ECR, the most popular route in the system, will run buses every 20 minutes on weekdays rather than the standard 15-minute intervals. That bus line will not have any changes on weekends.
Route FCX, the express route, will only offer two trips from Foster City to San Francisco in the morning and from San Francisco to Foster City in the evening. Route SFO will see a 60-minute frequency rather than the usual 30 minutes.
The changes are the latest round of adjustments made in response to the ongoing health crisis and stay-at-home order. To promote social distancing, riders continue to only board via the rear entrance and bus fares are currently not be collected.
Social distancing measures have also been implemented at the bases and maintenance crews have increased cleaning efforts on buses since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The agency is also distributing brochures onboard all buses with information from the CDC on how to minimize the risk of exposure.
Visit samtrans.com/timetableupdates to access SamTrans schedules.
