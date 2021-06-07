Because of a projected boost in tax revenue and federal funding, Half Moon Bay is projecting a healthier 2021-2022 budget forecast following a financial dropoff last year due to the pandemic.
The city is estimating around $6.2 million in Transient Occupancy Tax, or hotel tax, in 2021-2022, a 65% increase from the 2020-2021 budget of around $3.7 million. Kenneth Stiles, a senior accountant for Half Moon Bay, said the city reached out to other coastal cities and found lots of optimism that tourism will be back along the coast this year, leading to an increase in hotel tax revenue.
The budget is also projecting a sales tax revenue increase of 14% to $2.98 million, compared to last year’s total of $2.6 million. The city’s total revenue is projected at $18.3 million in 2021-2022, a 25.7% increase from last year of $14.58 million. The total expenditures for 2021-2022 will be $18.8 million. The city will still have a deficit of around $529,000 this year. It will use savings of general fund unassigned balances to mitigate this year’s deficit. Unassigned fund balance refers to funding that doesn’t have a designated purpose. The city will still have a general fund balance reserve of around $8.6 million.
A five-year general fund forecast still shows a yearly deficit ranging from $200,000 to around $500,000 in the coming years but is being watched by city staff for future budgets. A general fund forecast is used to spot future issues and determine how to maneuver financially. Stiles noted the city would have to plan accordingly for potential deficits, especially when the city no longer receives American Rescue Plan federal funding starting in 2023-2024.
“As of right now, there are potential deficits in future years. They’re manageable, but there are potential deficits,” Stiles said.
Half Moon Bay is also getting a welcome addition of an estimated $1.2 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The city received the first half this year and will receive the second half in May 2022, for a total of $2.4 million. The $1.2 million received this year will go to four categories, reinstatement of services, economic recovery, COVID-19 needs and reinstatement of programs. Reinstatement of services includes sports and music programming and hiring maintenance workers. Reinstatement of programs includes money for a sheriff’s substation, a Poplar Street calming traffic project and Pilarcitos Creek restoration.
The city also has plans to add a consultant to help form a crisis communications plan as part of the city’s larger emergency operation plan. City Manager Bob Nisbet said staff realized during the last year that a pandemic was not an emergency it typically planned for, unlike fire, floods and earthquakes. The city has decided it needed to include more communication planning in its overall emergency plan.
“What we learned was that communication is just such a critical part of emergency response, whether it be a pandemic, fire or anything,” Nisbet said.
The city is planning for several new positions in the upcoming budget, including an accounting technician and full-time recreation leader, along with part-time staff for maintenance and seasonal work. Salaries and benefits totaled $5.2 million, an increase of $600,000 from last year.
The city will bring back its final budget for council approval June 15.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.