Keep the umbrella by the front door because the National Weather Station forecasts the county will see more rain for the next few weeks. Meanwhile, Pacific Gas and Electric continues repairing damage from last week’s high winds that put 400,000 customers out of power.
Over the weekend, the Bay Area saw .68 inches of rain and NWS Meteorologist Jeff Lorber said this week should accumulate another half inch, which will put this water year nearly 60% over normal years.
“We are making headway. If you look at the drought monitor from the Climate Prediction Center we still have areas of moderate drought around the Bay Area,” Lorber said. “It will still take some more to get us out but we will still be in this cool wet pattern for the next couple of weeks.”
The county should see rain until Wednesday morning and then it will dry up through Friday. Lorber said the temperatures should rise a little, possibly reaching 60 degrees. Still, overnight lows could be in the low 40s. The coldest morning temperatures could reach the mid-30s on Thursday.
The next storm system headed toward the region is coming from the Gulf of Alaska. It will travel down the coast and reach the Bay around Saturday afternoon.
Meanwhile, PG&E is still working to repair downed poles from last week’s heavy winds. As of Monday night, the electric company has more than 8,000 Bay Area customers without power, 193 of which are located on the Peninsula, according to the report. Spokesperson Mayra Tostado said the county has 70 customers who have been without power for three to four days, some of which are in difficult-to-reach areas. Of those customers, 61 have been without power since Feb. 24 with another nine going without power since Feb. 25.
“Over 1,077,000 customers have been impacted by weather-related outages,” Tostado said. “In some areas, access issues are preventing us from accessing our equipment to begin repairs. Washed out roads, trees blocking roads and heavy snow are also presenting challenges for our crews in some locations.”
The electric company has replaced more than 200 broken power poles and 100 damaged transformers in the Bay Area since the storm began on Feb. 21, according to the press release. The extensive damage the poles took last week had state Sen. Josh Becker, D-San Mateo, raising questions about the age of the electric company’s infrastructure, during a press conference last week.
However, Tostado said the poles have an average service life span of about 50 years. Additionally, the electric company has a pole test program it uses to detect water damage, dry rot and other environmental factors that could shorten its lifespan and require it be replaced.
