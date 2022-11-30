December is right around the corner and so is a storm that will drench the Bay Area Thursday and bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada throughout the weekend.
The northwest system is a combination of warm air from the south meeting colder air from the north which makes for a recipe of 1 1/2 inches of rain, National Weather Service spokesperson Brayden Murdock said.
Over a 24-hour period, there will be heavy rain throughout most of Thursday, Murdock said. However, he did warn that flooding is likely in prone areas due to the amount of rain the Bay Area will see in the short span. Commuters driving during the storm should plan for alternative routes in case flooding becomes an issue, he said.
From Friday to Sunday the NWS expects a milder storm system to roll through the Bay Area.
“Be prepared for another shot of rain over the weekend, just not as much as we are going to see over the week, maybe a half inch for the Bay Area,” Murdock said.
Starting Thursday, the Sierra Nevadas are expecting 3 feet of snow at 3,000 feet and wind gusting from 45 to 65 mph. On Friday, and for the rest of the weekend, NWS anticipates a smaller storm that expects another 2 feet of snowfall with less dramatic winds.
For travelers who plan to head to the Sierra Nevadas this weekend, Sacramento NWS spokesperson Idamis Del Valle-Shoemaker highly discourages driving up the mountain from Thursday to Sunday.
“A winter storm watch is in effect from Wednesday evening until Friday morning when driving will be the most dangerous. ... If you must travel, carry an emergency supply kit with food, water and blankets,” Del Valle-Shoemaker said.
Residents should be sure all general vehicle maintenance is up to date, she said.
Vehicles should be prepared for winter conditions by having snow chains, a spare battery and tire, new wiper blades and an emergency roadside kit because Del Valle-Shoemaker said heavy whiteouts are possible and snow chains might be required.
Travelers should visit the Caltrans website at: quickmap.dot.ca.gov for road conditions and closures.
Temperatures in the Sierras from Thursday to Sunday should range in the teens to upper 20s at the lowest and at the high temperatures for the week should range from mid-20s to low 40s.
Over in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur area, the NWS is expecting around 2 inches of rain and Murdock said he doesn’t expect any debris flow near burn scar areas but warns residents should stay prepared just in case. However, it does relieve some fire season concerns.
“But, if you remember, there was a fire late last winter so you just can’t say we are out of the woods yet. But this will definitely help ease concerns,” Murdock said.
Temperatures throughout the week and into the weekend will reach highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s and winds are expected to be mild.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.