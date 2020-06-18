As businesses across the county prepare to reopen following a new health order, county officials are ramping up tracing capabilities and closely monitoring COVID-19 cases.
The county’s new health order, effective immediately after being released Wednesday afternoon, loosens restrictions on multiple businesses including gyms, race tracks, salons, barber shops and hotels for tourism. Family-friendly venues allowed to operate include zoos, museums, theaters, campgrounds and outdoor recreational facilities. Adult venues permitted to operate include wineries, bars, casinos and card rooms.
Establishments are required to enforce social distancing with facilities by placing tables, chairs and other furniture used by customers in a way that ensures 6 feet of distance from others. Merchants are also required to provide hand washing or sanitizing stations for customers near entrances.
“We’ve gone to an immediate opening once the order is issued ... because we believe people have been in the planning stages for a long time and have all those safeguards ... in place and will adhere to them,” said County Manager Mike Callagy during a virtual press conference Wednesday.
As for the general public, meeting friends and family not living within the same household is discouraged but not prohibited. Community members are still required to follow social distancing and sanitary practices such as thorough hand washing and using sanitizer. Face coverings are also still required under the new order while in public spaces where close contact with others may occur.
Social gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people excluding protests and religious demonstrations which are permitted to gather in groups no larger than 100 participants. Health officials intended for the new order to shift from limiting business operations to encouraging personal responsibility for safety measures.
Social bubbles, or a group of 12 or fewer people from different households who have agreed to socialize with only members of their group, are now allowed and it is recommended they last three weeks and one at a time.
The announcement follows a state-granted variance which recognizes the county has yet to meet full criteria for reopening but shows promising efforts. The waiver gives San Mateo County’s Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow authority to manage the pace at which the county moves through Phase 3 of reopening. Also under Morrow’s authority is the option to reclose sectors of the county if a resurgence of COVID-19 cases is observed.
“The order shifts our focus, the county’s focus from an activity and business based order to a behavior based order and the order allows any business the state allows to open, to open,” said Deputy County Counsel David Silberman during the remote press conference.
Officials noted during the press conference COVID-related numbers appear to be decreasing and staff remains optimistic. Countywide testing surpassed the 50,000 marker and plans to expand testing into San Bruno are in the works as staff aim to stage a facility near The Shops at Tanforan.
As of Wednesday, 2,653 people had tested positive for the highly infectious respiratory disease with 99 people dead countywide due to COVID-related complications. Of the 22 patients currently hospitalized, seven are receiving care within the ICU. Deaths of elderly community members in long-term care facilities have risen to 67 with 32 deaths in the 80-89 age group and 31 in the 90+ age group.
County officials will also be expanding contract tracing to reach community members who have possibly come into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. Staff warned the public to be cautious of scammers and noted no official contact tracer would ask for financial information or a Social Security number.
Additionally, Callagy said the county is monitoring child abuse cases after experiencing a major dropoff in reporting with school districts moving to remote learning. County staff is also working to expand census data collection outreach to hard-to-count areas but noted San Mateo County is leading the state in reporting with 72.4% of residents counted compared to the state average of 62.5%.
“This COVID crisis will pass hopefully shortly but this census information will be with us for 10 years and will really determine critical funding for the county,” said Callagy.
Visit https://cmo.smcgov.org/press-release/new-san-mateo-county-health-order-aligns-state for more information.
