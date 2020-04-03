Amid the unprecedented drop in ridership caused by the coronavirus outbreak, SamTrans officials are considering further reductions to service while assessing the financial impact of the crisis.
Caltrain service, on the other hand, will likely remain as is for the time being. Last week, Caltrain reduced service from the usual 92 trains per day to 42 trains per day and officials have no immediate plans to run fewer trains than that, spokesman Dan Lieberman confirmed Thursday.
“But we’re continuing to monitor the situation as it develops,” he added.
SamTrans in Mid-March cut the number of bus routes being serviced on weekdays from the standard 69 to just 32, Lieberman said. All of the routes that were suspended were ones that serve schools and the move was made in response to schools transitioning to remote learning.
At a meeting Wednesday, SamTrans General Manager and CEO Jim Hartnett said daily service could soon be further reduced to levels typically offered on weekends, which is 20 to 25 routes per day.
“We’re evaluating a reduction in service that could be very substantial that would be similar to weekend service but with some additional trips beyond what is normally provided on weekends,” he said during the meeting, adding that the new schedule could be in place through the summer. “We expect to make decisions on that soon.”
In making those decisions, Hartnett said he’s taking into consideration cost savings associated with reduced service as well as the impact such a move will have on bus operators and the few remaining riders who still depend on SamTrans for essential travel.
In light of the circumstances, Hartnett opted to defer a $50,000 bonus and 3% raise that would bump his salary up to $552,476.
In addition to cutting service, SamTrans in late March also implemented a rear-end boarding policy in which customers are asked to only board via the backdoors to maintain a buffer between them and drivers. Buses also stopped collecting fares once the policy was implemented.
SamTrans ridership is down 80% since the outbreak of the virus and Hartnett expects the number to keep dropping. Ridership on paratransit as well as shuttles is also down 70% to 80%.
Hartnett noted that prior to the coronavirus outbreak, SamTrans ridership had been growing for seven consecutive months, one of the highest growth rates of any bus agency in the country. He also said whenever the stay-at-home order is lifted, it will take “awhile” to build ridership back up again.
As SamTrans loses $1.3 million a month in fare revenue and most businesses are temporarily closed — SamTrans gets much of its funding from sales tax — recent events have taken a significant toll on the agency’s finances.
“It’s been a long month. We’ve been watching ridership drop and have been anticipating the challenges,” said Derek Hansel, SamTrans’ chief finance officer.
While Hansel expects sales tax returns to be “between lousy and awful” in March and April — the numbers aren’t made available by the state until May at the earliest — he said the agency’s financial outlook would be much more dire without Measure W, the countywide sales tax for SamTrans and other transportation projects that passed by a razor-thin margin in 2018.
“Without Measure W we’d be having different and very difficult conversations,” he said.
While much remains unknown about the financial impact of the outbreak, Hansel is anticipating the annual cost of funding pensions and post-employment benefits to rise by millions of dollars per year given the huge market selloff of late. The agency already faced a “significant” unfunded pension liability, he said.
But some help is on the way. The $2 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package signed by the president on Friday includes $1.3 billion in relief funding for Bay Area transit agencies. Hartnett described the money as a “short-term fix, not a long-term fix.”
“So we’ll have plenty of work to do as the days go by,” he said.
Caltrain ridership is down 90% and the railroad is losing $8 million a month in revenue from not just fares but also parking lots, leases and advertising, Hansel said. He also said managing liquidity has been a challenge.
“We’ve managed liquidity through March, we’re fine through April, May gets a little more challenging and then at that point we’ll become heavily reliant and dependent on federal funding,” he said. “That really is a lifeline for us.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.