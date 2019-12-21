A 24-year-old who pleaded no contest to possessing at least 600 images of child pornography after his laptop was examined at San Francisco International Airport was sentenced Thursday to 16 months in state prison.
Minghong Xia was ordered released because of credit for time served in San Mateo County Jail.
Police investigating distribution of child pornography had found no such images at Xia’s apartment in San Francisco.
But law enforcement learned he had his digital devices with him and San Francisco police found the images on his laptop when Xia landed April 17 at the airport.
Xia, a Chinese national, was in the United States on a work permit that has since expired, his attorney Steven Chase said.
Chase said that Xia plans to return to Singapore.
The 16-month sentence followed Xia’s statement Thursday in San Mateo County Superior Court.
“He really impressed the judge with his remorse,” Chase said. “He said, ‘This is the worst thing I have ever done in my life.’”
The defense attorney said he is certain Xia will never look at child pornography again.
