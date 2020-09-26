A new hotel proposal in Millbrae received a lukewarm reception from officials who felt the modern design required more refinement before moving ahead with construction plans along the Bayfront.
The Millbrae City Council reviewed during a study session Tuesday, Sept. 22, designs for the 209-room Moxy Hotel proposed adjacent to the city’s other lodging destinations near the Millbrae Avenue intersection.
While officials expressed some enthusiasm over the opportunity to grow the city’s hotel industry east of Highway 101, that perspective was balanced against opinions that the building’s contemporary look may be a bit ambitious.
“I need something to be a little more refined,” said Councilwoman Gina Papan, who said she felt the sawtooth exterior with differentiated, angled rooms looked too much like stacked boxes.
Mayor Reuben Holober agreed, and encouraged developers to consider replicating the more subtle look of a Moxy Hotel built in Seattle which he believed would blend better with the neighborhood locally.
“Something like that would fit well with the existing buildings in the area,” he said.
The Starwood Group has submitted plans to build a six-story hotel at 401 E. Millbrae Ave., in a lot neighboring the Aloft and Westin hotels. Beyond rooms for visitors, plans call for a bar and café, lounge, lobby with a library, fitness room, kitchen and a roof deck available to guests.
A subsidiary of the Marriott brand, Moxy Hotels specialize in small rooms for guests while placing extra emphasis on the bar, lobby and other common areas.
Company representatives said the company caters to a demographic different than the standard business traveler, with features more suitable for social crowds than formal gatherings.
Because the hotel would be built by the same group that operates the neighboring facilities, amenities such as swimming pools and restaurants at the existing hotels would be available to guests at the Moxy.
For his part, Councilman Wayne Lee largely admired the proposal.
“Thank you for making it look attractive,” he said, while encouraging the developers to consider alternative energy sources to help operate the facility.
Councilwoman Anne Oliva too said she appreciated the design, while proposing integrating some vegetation into the plans to make the buildings appear more warm and inviting.
The Planning Commission is slated to review designs in early October and the City Council should again officially review plans a few weeks later.
Because the proposal is expected to return for comprehensive review in roughly one month, councilmembers were asked to keep their comments and questions narrowly focused on the building design.
Vice Mayor Ann Schneider though asked more detailed operational and functional questions about the building, which prompted Holober to ask that she keep her interest aligned with the scope of the study session.
The request riled Schneider, who said she felt there should be adequate time for officials to exhaust their questions — pointing to another study session earlier this month which she felt was too brief.
“It’s bunk. Just bunk,” said Schneider, exasperatedly forfeiting the rest of her line of questioning to allow colleagues to discuss the proposal. The conversation later swung back around to allow her to finish her earlier points.
Looking ahead, officials shared their appreciation for the proposal and anticipated further opportunities to discuss them.
“As a first step, I think all the comments were very valuable to see if we can move this forward,” said Oliva.
Lee shared a similar perspective, noting its prominent placement abutting the highway.
“I’m looking forward to some iconic building there,” he said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 105
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.