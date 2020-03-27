Health care companies and private industry are ramping up access to COVID-19 testing in San Mateo County, as providers aim to increase patient care capacity with mobile examination centers.
North East Medical Services unveiled a pilot drive-thru testing program Thursday, March 26, in Daly City which the provider hopes will grow into a more vibrant service.
Similarly, Palo Alto Medical Foundation established a comprehensive mobile program through which patients in San Carlos can receive a variety of tests and screening from the comfort of their car.
And while the San Carlos and Daly City sites are reserved for clients of the select provider, health company Verily is operating a more expansive service to those who qualify for testing after completing an online screening program.
The medical arm of Google’s parent company Alphabet established a free testing program through collaboration with regional, state and federal medical organizations. Verily is conducting tests at the San Mateo County Event Center. County Health reported Thursday 195 cases of coronavirus with five deaths in the county.
The Baseline COVID-19 Program offers an online survey for patient screening. Those who qualify are sent to a mobile testing site, where a nasal swab test is conducted. The tests are designed to enhance availability of risk screenings, and not intended to accommodate those experiencing severe symptoms — who should seek medical help immediately.
The Verily tests are only currently available in San Mateo, Santa Clara, Riverside and Sacramento counties, but the company hopes to expand the program elsewhere as capacity grows.
The North East Medical Services testing also occurs at a clinic in San Jose. The program has 7,248 patients in San Mateo County and 70,000 patients throughout the Bay Area.
Spokeswoman Jessica Ho said initially the program will be available for an hour each afternoon, featuring one doctor and medical assistant plus a staffer to handle documents and security. Once the center is fully operational, she suspected as many as 12 patients can be tested per hour.
The program is still growing, but Ho said demand for testing is building daily — though it is too early to know data on requests. She said results take between five and seven days to return after the test. Most insurances cover the full cost of the test, she said.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure it is working,” said Ho, who noted the drive-thru testing sites are especially useful because they are brief — taking only about 15 minutes — and limit exposure to other patients, health care workers and facilities.
The contained process reduces the amount of equipment which providers must discard, which Ho said is especially critical during a period when such resources are limited.
County Supervisor David Canepa lauded the initiative in a prepared statement.
“To combat this crisis, we will need to expand testing capacity such as this rapidly. This effort by [North East Medical Services] will save lives,” he said.
Also in Daly City, Seton Medical Center began accepting coronavirus patients Wednesday, following a declaration from Gov. Gavin Newsom last week that state officials would lease 220 beds at the cash-strapped facility.
In San Carlos, Palo Alto Medical Foundation established a car clinic in which prescreened and approved patients could receive respiratory care and testing for COVID-19 and additional viruses.
The examinations occur in a covered garage and each patient stays in their vehicle through the duration of the process. Each care station features equipment similar to the sort found in an examination room, including an X-ray machine.
“By keeping potentially contagious people in their car it means that doctors can assess and treat their symptoms, while minimizing exposure to patients who need routine or urgent care inside the medical facility,” said Dr. Rob Nordgren, CEO of the foundation’s Peninsula region in a prepared statement.
For more information on Verily: https://www.projectbaseline.com/study/covid-19/; for Sutter Health: https://www.sutterhealth.org/for-patients/health-alerts/2019-novel-coronavirus; and for North East Medical Services: www.nems.org.
