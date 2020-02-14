A mistrial was declared in the case of San Bruno resident Jeronimo Pelocochay, 36, who prosecutors say tried to take off the pants of a woman he had been dating and later put her in a chokehold.
San Mateo County Superior Judge Daniel Chou, citing concerns Tuesday with the case being forced over into next week, granted a defense request for a mistrial and continued the trial to March 20, prosecutors said.
Pelocochay remains in custody on $150,000 bail.
After he tried to take off the woman’s pants, she left Pelocochay’s home June 17, 2019, when Pelocochay was distracted and went to a nearby church to hide in bushes, according to prosecutors.
He came after her and tried to bring her back to his residence by putting her in a chokehold, prosecutors said.
She ran to a Chili’s restaurant, called a Lyft to take her home and later told police what happened, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.