A home security camera and a vigilant neighbor helped lead to the arrest of 30-year-old Missouri woman for burglary and other charges Tuesday, San Bruno police said. A resident away from home reported seeing a woman inside her house about 3:20 p.m. via a security camera.
In addition, a neighbor reported seeing a woman flee the house in the resident’s black pickup truck.
Officers located and followed the truck to Burlingame, where they detained the driver.
Officers determined that the truck and a backpack belonging to the resident were stolen from a San Francisco hospital, police said.
The suspect then drove the stolen truck to the resident’s home, which she then burglarized, police said.
Items stolen from the home were found inside the truck at the time of the arrest, police said.
The suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of several crimes, including burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.
Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.