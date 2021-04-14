A home security camera and a vigilant neighbor helped lead to the arrest of 30-year-old Missouri woman for burglary and other charges Tuesday, San Bruno police said. A resident away from home reported seeing a woman inside her house about 3:20 p.m. via a security camera.

In addition, a neighbor reported seeing a woman flee the house in the resident’s black pickup truck.

Officers located and followed the truck to Burlingame, where they detained the driver.

Officers determined that the truck and a backpack belonging to the resident were stolen from a San Francisco hospital, police said.

The suspect then drove the stolen truck to the resident’s home, which she then burglarized, police said.

Items stolen from the home were found inside the truck at the time of the arrest, police said.

The suspect was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of several crimes, including burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

