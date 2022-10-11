A Minnesota grower squashed a national record for growing the largest pumpkin at the “Super Bowl of Weigh-Offs,” otherwise known as the annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay.

Travis Gienger’s Rhino Gourd weighed in at a staggering 2,560 pounds on Monday, beating the North American record set just last week in a pumpkin weigh-off in Clarence, New York.

World Championship Weigh-Off 2
The pumpkin that was looking to win the 49th Safeway World Championship Weigh-Off is inspected before being weighed.

