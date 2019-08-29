A 46-year-old Milpitas man accused of molesting his 6-year-old niece in South San Francisco in 2017 and 2018 is facing up to seven years in prison after he pleaded no contest to four counts of felony child molestation Wednesday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Though jury selection had begun in the trial for Billy Osias, he allegedly changed his mind and entered into a plea deal Wednesday. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said prosecutors asked for a 12-year maximum for Osias’ sentence, and Judge Clifford Cretan put a seven-year maximum on Osias’ sentence and said he would consider a pre-sentence report when Osias next appears in court for sentencing Dec. 4.
Between Nov. 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, Osias is said to have on six different occasions inappropriately touched his 6-year-old niece, kissed her on the lips, showed her a sex scene in a movie and told her he wanted to perform sex acts with her when she is older, according to prosecutors.
In custody on $600,000 bail, Osias has a prior conviction in Texas for felony indecency with a child who is not his relative in 1999. His trial had been set four times and was expected to last eight days, according to prosecutors.
Osias’ defense attorney Alex Bernstein was not immediately available for comment.
