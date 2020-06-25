A sweeping development proposal mired in past controversy will again go up for approval as San Bruno officials are expected to determine the fate of a reconfigured Mills Park Center project.
The San Bruno City Council is slated Thursday, June 25, to vote on the most recent iteration of the mixed-use development project featuring 427 residential units along El Camino Real.
The potential forthcoming decision marks the latest chapter of the troubled project which neared approval last year before a split among officials defeated it at the eleventh hour.
Since then, applicant G.W. Williams redesigned plans to remove a grocery store previously proposed on the ground floor of the development, with aims at making the project more agreeable to officials.
“We hope that the City Council, after four years of collaboration with city staff, will approve this project, and provide the opportunity to redevelop Mills Park Center,” said Justin Chu, an investment manager with the applicant in an email.
Original plans featured one five-story building with 182 units over a nearly 42,000-square-foot grocery store and another five-story building with 243 units and 4,000 square feet of commercial space at the intersection of Kains Avenue and El Camino Real just west of downtown. Of the units, 64 would have been set aside at an affordable rate and the project would have featured 879 parking spaces to accommodate residents as well as shoppers.
The new plans call for one building with 184 units and another with 243 units. Both buildings are the same height as initially proposed. There are 65 affordable units designated for those earning between very-low and moderate incomes. The builder also offered $10 million in benefits to the city, if the project is approved.
The commercial space at the street level would be reserved for businesses such as eateries, retail outlets, fitness centers, personal service or offices. Plans include 669 parking spaces in a two-level garage, with one portion partially underground.
Officials neared approving the project last year, but it was voted down following hours of deliberation when Councilman Marty Medina cast a sole dissenting vote in a split decision.
Mayor Rico Medina and Councilwoman Laura Davis voted in favor of the project while former vice mayor Irene O’Connell and current Vice Mayor Michael Salazar recused themselves because they owned property nearby, so policy mandated unanimous consent for approval.
Since the project was denied, Councilwoman Linda Mason was elected to effectively replace O’Connell, whose term on the San Bruno City Council ended last fall after more than 20 years.
Mason, who was on the Planning Commission when the project was last raised, said she believed the developer has tried to ameliorate some of the concerns that contributed to the project’s rejection previously.
“As far as the reasons for the no vote, I think the developer has made valid attempts to address those issues,” she said.
She noted some still harbor reservations regarding the proposal, specifically with claims that it is too tall for it surrounding neighborhood. She acknowledged those perspectives, while noting the applicant has expressed a willingness to leverage state development law and build a taller, denser project if this proposal is rejected.
Furthermore, Mason lauded the commitment by city officials to spreading awareness about the project by expanding noticing boundaries beyond previous limits with hopes of inviting greater public participation.
Mayor Medina shared a similar perspective, while anticipating a robust community conversation on the project at the forthcoming meeting.
“I’m glad this project is before us once again to get the community’s input and see what the council wants to do for the direction of San Bruno,” he said.
The San Bruno City Council meets virtually at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 25. Visit https://sanbruno-ca-gov.zoom.us/j/92152988754?pwd=YWZmY1BkZ1h2T0lVWkdiS0l4Nldxdz09#success to participate.
